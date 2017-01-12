Caring for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, free class – Jan. 19

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — A free class is being offered to people who want to learn more about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering the free community education class on the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia care. The class is Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Unity Point Moline Education Center, 500 John Deere Road, Moline, IL.

The class is for persons newly diagnosed, family and professional caregivers, or anyone with an interest in caring for people with dementia.

The class is presented by Jerry Schroeder, Senior Program Specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association. The class is free and open to the public
Advanced registration is required.

Those interested in attending can do so by calling 1-800-272-3900. Or, to register online visit http://www.alz.org, browse to Caregiver Center, Community Resource Finder, Alzheimer’s Association Programs and Events. For more information contact Jerry Schroeder at 563-293-8056, or at jschroeder@alz.org

