Clinton man arrested after Walmart lockdown-UPDATED

UPDATE: A wanted man was captured after he led police on a chase that started at the Wild Rose Casino and ended in a lockdown at Walmart.

Police were called to help apprehend a wanted man fleeing on foot from the Wild Rose Casino, shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday. They say the man ran into Walmart. Police created a perimeter and the store was put on lockdown. Police tell us all customers and employees were evacuated.

Police officers, along with Walmart security, conducted a search of the store. They say the suspect was found hiding in a merchandise display.

According to police, 35-year-old Jacob M. Dau of Clinton was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of offensive weapon, control of firearm by felon and domestic abuse assault with display of a weapon. He bond was set at $10,000.

Dau was also cited for multiple failure to appear charges. Additional charges are pending from the Department of Criminal Investigations.

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) — No one was hurt after Walmart, 2715 25th St., was placed on lockdown Thursday morning, January 12, 2017.

Company spokesperson Leslee Wright tells us the store was placed on lockdown around 9 a.m. as a request from police as they searched for an individual.

Wright tells us the store was given the okay to reopen at 11:30 a.m.

We have a crew on scene and are still waiting on information from police. We expect to have more information shortly.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.