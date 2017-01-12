Crews remove tow truck that crashed into Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Ia. (KWQC)- Thursday morning, crews worked to pull a tow truck out of a Davenport home that had crashed into it days before. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Friday night near 39th Street and Eastern Avenue. Homeowner, Ben Vargas, lived in the home for almost 20 years and said it’s a place where he and his family would gather often for holidays and special events.

“I have a big family, I have nine brothers and sisters, mom and dad, birthdays, weddings,” Vargas said. “It’s a pretty good size house, it doesn’t look like it from the front but inside it’s all the comforts of home.”

Vargas’ daughter, Saria Conger and her family lived in the home for three years. Conger said she was in disbelief when she first heard the news.

“I was really surprised, you see that kind of stuff and you don’t think it’s a big deal and then you see it happen to something that you own you’re just like wow.”

According to Vargas, the tow truck was parked across the street from his home in the Winding Hills apartment complex. Structural engineers said the vehicle was traveling roughly 40 miles per hour when it hit the home. Although the home didn’t collapse when the truck was pulled, Vargas said he is still unsure if the home can be repaired or will be considered a total loss.