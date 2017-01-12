Dick’s Sporting Goods to hire around 200 for new Davenport stores

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — DICK’S Sporting Goods announced it’s now hiring around 200 full-time, part-time and temporary associate positions for its DICK’S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy stores opening soon in Davenport, Iowa.

Company officials say they are looking for applicants who are passionate about sports and the outdoors, for the new Davenport Commons location, 5511 Elmore Avenue.

Ideal candidates will draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire customers. Associates will benefit from competitive pay, store discounts and the opportunity to work with the best sports, outdoor and golf brands.

The location is expected to open in spring of 2017 and will be only the third store of its kind in the country, featuring DICK’S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy stores all under one roof. This new retail concept debuted in Houston where two of these stores opened in October of 2016.

To celebrate the opening of the new stores in Davenport, DICK’S, Field & Steam and Golf Galaxy will host a three-day Grand Opening Celebration with giveaways and special appearances in-store.

To apply, please visit dickssportinggoods.jobs, jobs.fieldandstreamshop.com or golfgalaxy.jobs.