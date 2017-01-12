John Deere Pavilion to temporarily close

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The John Deere Pavilion in Moline is set to close temporarily at the end of January for repairs and maintenance.

Representatives for the pavilion made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the pavilion is in need of work on the flooring and the lights.

“Everything will look the same when we reopen on Feb. 6 – except it will all be shiny and clean and well lit!” said Wendy Artman in an email to KWQC.

The pavilion will close at 5 pm on Friday, January 20. It will reopen on Monday, February 6 at 9 am.

The pavilion store will remain open during the renovations with reduced hours. That schedule is as follows:

Monday-Friday: 12 pm to 5 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 4 pm

Sunday: 12 pm to 4 pm

Other John Deere attractions that will still be open during the renovations include the display floor at the John Deere World Headquarters, tours of the Deere-Wiman house and Butterworth Center, and factory tours that can be reserved at John Deere Harvester Works and at John Deere Seeding Group.