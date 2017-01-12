Man receives 15 years for Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – Dentrell J Brown pleaded guilty in the 2012 shooting death of Damien T. Howard on Thursday.

Police say that on January 15, 2012 at 12:05 am, officers were dispatched to the area 11th Street and 5th Avenue on reports of shots fired and a car accident.

Police found Howard in a vehicle that had struck a pole in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue. Howard had sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Trinity Medical Center and later to St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Brown was indicted by a grand injury on January 8, 2015 for charges of murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Thursday, January 12, 2017.