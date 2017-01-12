Maquoketa students win STEAM award from Samsung

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) – A group of high school students in Maquoketa are being recognized by Samsung for their use of STEAM skills to educate their community.

STEAM is an acronym for education styles and techniques that focus on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. The students at Maquoketa High School used their STEAM skills to teach their community about the benefits of biotechnology to grow crops.

A program called Samsung Solve for Tomorrow works to raise enthusiasm for STEAM subjects by encouraging teachers and students to solve problems in their communities. The program has selected the group at Maquoketa High School as the winners for the state of Iowa.

As the state winners, the group at Maquoketa, led by teacher Gary Bruns, will receive a prize of $25,000 worth of technology. They also will be entered into a national competition later this spring with the winners from all 50 states and Washington DC. They will present their project for a chance at the grand prize of $2 million, and if they win, part of the grand prize will be donated to a charity of the group’s choice. The students have chosen Maquoketa FFA Alumni to potentially receive the money.

Congratulations, Maquoketa High School! And good luck!