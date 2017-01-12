CLINTON COUNTY, Iowas (KWQC) — Jerry House has plenty of time on his hands. The Clinton County man gets wound up about watches. Pocket watches.
He has thirty in his collection. Some patriotic. Others engraved. Gold and silver. Stylish. Many with chains.
His first pocket watch was a wedding anniversary gift from his wife forty five years ago. Some are Swiss made and shock resistant. Five are military related. House served in the Army years ago.
The oldest watch is one hundred. It once belonged to a relative. There are see through styles. You can actually watch the gears move.
Jerry’s timeless collection. Pocket perfect!
Pocket Perfect – Fran Riley Feature
Pocket Perfect – Fran Riley Feature x
Latest Galleries
-
Pocket Perfect – Fran Riley Feature
-
The Voyage Home – Fran Riley Feature – Star Trek Museum
-
Captivating Collection – Fran Riley Feature
-
Plastic Playground – Fran Riley Feature – Lego Collection
-
It Takes A Village In Kewanee – Fran Riley Feature
-
GALLERY: Donate Life event in advance of the 2017 Tournament of Roses parade
-
DeWitt Police save Christmas for little girl whose presents were stolen
-
Away in a Manger – Fran Riley Feature – Nativity collection
-
Lunardi’s Italian Restaurant fire 12/22/16
-
Ring In The Season – Fran Riley Feature -Bell Choir