CLINTON COUNTY, Iowas (KWQC) — Jerry House has plenty of time on his hands. The Clinton County man gets wound up about watches. Pocket watches.

He has thirty in his collection. Some patriotic. Others engraved. Gold and silver. Stylish. Many with chains.

His first pocket watch was a wedding anniversary gift from his wife forty five years ago. Some are Swiss made and shock resistant. Five are military related. House served in the Army years ago.

The oldest watch is one hundred. It once belonged to a relative. There are see through styles. You can actually watch the gears move.

Jerry’s timeless collection. Pocket perfect!

