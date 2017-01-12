Pocket Perfect

Fran Riley Feature

By Published:
Pocket Perfect - Fran Riley Feature
Pocket Perfect - Fran Riley Feature

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowas (KWQC) — Jerry House has plenty of time on his hands. The Clinton County man gets wound up about watches. Pocket watches.

He has thirty in his collection. Some patriotic. Others engraved. Gold and silver. Stylish. Many with chains.

His first pocket watch was a wedding anniversary gift from his wife forty five years ago. Some are Swiss made and shock resistant. Five are military related. House served in the Army years ago.

The oldest watch is one hundred. It once belonged to a relative. There are see through styles. You can actually watch the gears move.

Jerry’s timeless collection. Pocket perfect!

Pocket Perfect – Fran Riley Feature

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s