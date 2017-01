WALCOT, Iowa (KWQC) — You are invited to enjoy a public dance with Barefoot Becky & The Ivanhoe Dutchmen Band on Sunday, January 15, 2017. The event is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Walcott Coliseum, 116 East Bryant Street.

Polkas, waltzes, and foxtrots will be played. Admission is $10 per person and free for those under 21. Dance is sponsored by Eastern Chapter, Polka Club of Iowa.