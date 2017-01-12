School bus rear-ended in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) – A school bus full of children was rear-ended south of Shannon on Wednesday.

At approximately 3:22 pm on January 11, 2016, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department was called to an accident on Shannon Road at the CP railroad crossing.

The school bus was travelling south on Shannon when it came to a stop at the railroad crossing. As the bus began to pull forward again, an SUV driven by 30-year-old Heather Skerik of Shannon collided with the back of the bus. The bus was full of Eastland elementary school children at the time.

None of the occupants of the school bus were injured, and the children were eventually released to their parents. The SUV contained the driver and two children. All three occupants were transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.