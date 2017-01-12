Sports anchor savagely beats up weatherman

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – KWQC Sports anchor Joey Donia went a little manic on air Thursday.

At the end of his sports segment during the 6 o’clock news, Joey showed a viral clip of Quad City Mallards hockey goalie Adam Vay getting into a fight with the opposing team’s goalie on Wednesday night. Vay managed to knock down the other goalie in about two punches.

Poor Meteorologist Erik Maitland never saw what was coming next. With his eyes full of crazy, Joey went into hockey mode and attacked as Erik tried to give the next day’s temperature predictions.

No worries though, it was all in fun! Erik is expected to make a full recovery from the fake punches.

If you missed Wednesday night’s dramatic Mallard’s game, you can see all the action below.