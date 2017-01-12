Truck runs into Davenport convenience store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Sheriff’s officials say no one was hurt when a truck crashed into Casey’s General Store, 11200 140th St. Pl., Thursday morning, January 12, 2017. The call came in to police just after 9:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck tells us she pressed the gas by mistake and crashed the pickup into the store. There is no word on how much it will cost to fix the damage.

