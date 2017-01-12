Wanted man hides in Clinton Walmart, forcing the store to evacuate customers

Clinton, IA (KWQC) The Walmart store in Clinton is open for business again tonight… after an incident that morning that included the police chase of a wanted man and store was shut down with customers inside. Police say Jacob Dau caused plenty of panic at the Clinton Walmart this morning. Officers believe his seven outstanding warrants were all the reason he needed to take off running.

One witness, Andrea Curtner, was in Clinton running errands, like any other day. Until she heard sirens and officers yelling at her to evacuate the store.

“The next thing I know I have several people running around me and I hear a female officer yell freeze state police, so I drop my stuff, hands went in the air” Curtner said. “I wanted to get out of the store in case someone started opening fire, that was my first thought.”

Police say they saw Dau at the local casino. He took off running… ran through the cemetery to the packed Clinton Walmart with a gun. Clinton Police Captain Steven Kopp asked for the help in getting customers to safety.

“Upon entry of the Walmart store, with the assistant of Walmart’s management the store was evacuated of all the customers, employees were either evacuated or put in a safe place and a comprehensive search was made of the building with the assistance of Walmart security.” said Kopp.

Once everyone was safe, that’s when the search began. Within minutes, Dau was caught hiding in a merchandise sales bin in the store.

Kopp says situations like these are going to happen in any community, but wants the town to know their town is safe.

“Don’t be afraid to go to Walmart or to any other local business in Clinton. This person was taken care of, he did not run in there with an intention or a threat to anyone other than his own self protection. He went in and he hid. he didn’t take hostages,” said Kopp