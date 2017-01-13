Bettendorf School District taxpayers to pay finance director $367,000

BETTENDORF, Iowa. (KWQC) — The Bettendorf School Board approved a $367,000 settlement agreement with Finance Director Maxine McEnany in exchange for her resignation and agreement not to sue the District. The vote was 4-3, with two members attempting to explain their reasoning in the public portion of the meeting.

Board member Pepper Trahan said the District is making a mistake letting McEnany go. Board member Paul Castro tried to explain his no vote but was cut off by the school board president.

McEnany was key in raising issues to the board regarding violations of District and State policy by high school staff members including former high school principal Jimmy Casas. McEnany and Castro requested the state conduct a reaudit two years ago. The state did so, substantiating many of the issues raised by McEnany, and chastised the board for not properly monitoring district finances. The board ended up changing several policy in line with state recommendations. Casas resigned in the summer, and the District settled with him for $50,000.

Castro said after the meeting, “I feel whenever a board member votes against a motion, there should be rational explanation so our tax payers know exactly where the no vote is coming from.”

Trahan said, “Maxine knows more than anyone else about the financial matters of the District. She has saved us so much money over the years. And made sure that everyone, everything was done right when it comes to financial stewardship.”

McEnany’s last day on the job was December 31st. The board issued a statement saying, “At its January 13, 2017 meeting, the Bettendorf Board of Education accepted the resignation of Maxine McEnany. Maxine McEnany’s last day of employment was Dec. 31, 2016. With her resignation and the Board’s Acceptance, the Board and McEnany reached a mutual agreement regarding her departure.”

The settlement agreement prohibits either party from saying much to the media. But it also required the District to remove a negative review and verbal warning from McEnany’s personnel file.

Board member Paul Castro also said he’s thinking about resigning from the school board. He provided TV-6 a copy of the statement he intended to read at the meeting.

Castro wrote, “Her reward for doing her job, saving us money, guarding our tax dollars, settling contracts amicably, earning the respect and trust of all with whom she dealt, is now, she has no job. The only reason Mike Raso was in a position to even be considered to be appointed to this new position is because of her willingness to persevere, do the right thing for the District, no matter the personal price, and the marginalizing she suffered for many years. A sad, sad day for the BCSD and as she no longer is an employee of our District there are two current Board members who should also resign because of what they allowed to happen. There are sins of commission and sins of omission, three former and two current Board members are guilty of the latter. The best interests of the District were subverted by them to protect Nero while Rome was burning.”

