C-SPAN morphs into Russian news site

WASHINGTON (AP) – Those tuning in online to catch a bit of the goings on in Congress got a bit of a shock yesterday. Instead of seeing a debate in the House of Representatives on C-SPAN, web surfers saw images supplied by the Russian news site RT.

The Russian images were on for about 10 minutes before technicians were able to get things straight again.

For those into conspiracy theories about Russian influence on American politics – chill. C-SPAN says the problem was likely a routing issue – since RT is one of the networks C-SPAN regularly monitors.