Crews begin preparations for inclement weather

BETTENDORF, Ia. (KWQC)- Friday crews began preparations for inclement weather expected this weekend. Bettendorf Public Works officials said that preparation, in the event of a severe storm, is key to ensuring the safety of their residents. Director of Operations, Michelle Javornik, said the city is implementing their “anti-ice” regimen which is a two-step process.

“One of our standard practices is to anti-ice our roads, so what we do is we are putting down a brine mixture that helps to coat the road a little bit and delay the ice.”

Bettendorf Public Works said they have two crews of 12 people on-call throughout the next few days to treat the roads as needed. Each crew member has a designated “snow route” and will plow and treat the streets throughout the weekend.

“We’ve been through a lot of different storm events, and we have some very experienced people here,” said Javornik. “We always are prepared we are ready to deal with whatever happens in terms of a storm.”

Although it’s safest to stay off of the road during inclement weather, those that are driving should take extra precautions. Officials advise keeping a blanket, water bottle, jumper cables, batteries and a flashlight in case of emergency.