Davenport Public Library to host panel discussion on ‘fake news’ – Feb. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — The Davenport Public Library is hosting a panel discussion to help residents identify and understand ‘fake news.’ The event is happening on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eastern Avenue branch and is free an open to the public.

What is Fake News? How can you recognize it? How is it spread and how has it influenced events? These topics and more will be discussed by local media leaders during a special panel discussion event to be held at the Davenport Public Library.

The panel discussion on the rise of Fake News will feature Alan Sivell (Journalism Professor, St. Ambrose University), Autumn Phillips (Executive Editor, Quad City Times), Gary Metivier (Anchor, KWQC), Herb Trix (News Editor, WVIK), and Peter Rugg (Freelance Journalist). The panel will be held at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch (6000 Eastern Avenue) on Monday February 6th at 6:30pm.

This event is FREE and open to the public. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at (563) 326-7832.