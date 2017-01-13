EPA okays Galesburg water, lead pipe replacement still scheduled

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) — City leaders say the water in Galesburg still meets EPA standards, but work to replace private home water lines is still planned.

On Friday, January 13, 2017, the City of Galesburg announced the results of the fall, 2016 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency bi-annual water quality tests. Officials say the tests met EPA Water Quality Standards.

Officials say the test results show Galesburg’s continued compliance with EPA “Lead and Copper Rule” standards. The city also met the EPA Water Quality Standards in the Spring of 2016 when the same US EPA required tests were conducted.

With this announcement, officials say they are still working with the Illinois EPA on administering a $4 million forgivable loan in order to replace 1,500 to 2,000 private water service lead lines within the city.

Work is expected to begin in May of 2017 on replacing the first group of 500 service lines. It is anticipated that the majority of the 1,500 to 2,000 lines will be replaced by the middle of 2018.