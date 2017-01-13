How to handle the dangers of bad winter weather

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – Living in the Midwest, we’ve had our fair share of bad weather, but that doesn’t mean we’re immune to the worst of it. Here’s how to prepare for and get through a nasty storm that could knock out your power or worse.

The most common issue is one where you survive a storm, but the contents of your fridge don’t. According to Howard Seltzer of the FDA, knowing what to do with your food after a power outage is the best way to avoid food poisoning.

When the power goes out, keep your fridge closed. It will remain cold for four hours after loss of power. Your freezer will stay cold for 48 hours. If the power is going to be out for a long time, get your hands on some dry ice.

Once the power is back up, check all the contents in your fridge. Throw out anything that has an unusual odor, color, or texture, or feels warm to the touch.

For more information of food safety during a power outage, follow this link.

As far as winter injuries go, of course the best way to avoid them is to limit how much time you spend in the elements. But if you have to go out and the cold gets the best of you, Genesis Health Systems has provided advice for handling hypothermia, frost bite, and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Hypothermia: Overexposure to cold temperatures or cold water can be deadly. Warning signs: Confusion or sleepiness; slowed, slurred speech, or shallow breathing; weak pulse or low blood pressure; a change in behavior; severe shivering or no shivering; poor control over body movements or slow reactions. What to do: Get the victim into a warm room or shelter; remove clothes from victim if they are wet; warm the center of the body first – chest, neck, head, groin – using an electric blanket if one is available; use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels; give warm beverages; get medical attention as soon as possible; if victim is unconscious, CPR may be necessary. Frostbite: A white or grayish-yellow area on skin; skin that feels unusually firm or “waxy’’; numbness. What to do: Get medical care; if there is no sign of hypothermia, or medical care is not available, get person into a warm room as soon as possible; do not walk or use frostbitten extremities; immerse injured area in warm water; warm injured area with body heat; don’t use heating pad, heat lamp or heat of a stove, fireplace or radiator because injured areas can be easily burned. Carbon Monoxide Danger: Warning signs of exposure: In low concentrations, fatigue in healthy people and chest pain in people with heart disease. At higher concentrations, impaired vision and impaired coordination; headaches; dizziness; confusion; nausea. Flu-like symptoms that diminish with exposure to fresh air are a warning sign. Exposure at very high concentrations can be fatal. Prevention: Keep gas appliances properly adjusted; use proper fuel in kerosene space heaters; open flues when fireplaces are in use; do not idle the car inside a garage; choose properly sized wood stoves that are certified to meet EPA emission standards; make sure that doors on all wood stoves fit tightly; have a trained professional inspect, clean and tune-up central heating systems; do not use outdoor grills for heat or cooking inside your home; do not run gas-powered generators in your home.

Some last few tips from Genesis suggest that you carry a whistle or use your car’s panic button to alert to someone that you’ve fallen outside, check on older neighbors and family members frequently, and invest in a battery-powered or crank-powered radio to stay informed if your power goes out.