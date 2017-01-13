PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) — You can’t miss them along Interstate 80 near Princeton, Illinois. Four of them. Each weighs 100 pounds.

The Flags of Freedom are a tribute to the military. Past, present and future.

A committee of area volunteers, many military veterans, is dedicated to keeping the flags flying. The members help to repair tattered flags and also raise money to purchase new ones. It requires about 280 feet of stitching to repair one flag.

They are rotated every six weeks. Thirty by sixty feet. The Stars and Stripes. A tribute to veterans past, present, and future.

There will be a fundraiser in March. One community’s noble effort to raise the necessary money to keep the flags flying.

Keep The Flags Flying – Fran Riley Feature View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Keep The Flags Flying - Fran Riley Feature Keep The Flags Flying - Fran Riley Feature Keep The Flags Flying - Fran Riley Feature Keep The Flags Flying - Fran Riley Feature Keep The Flags Flying - Fran Riley Feature Keep The Flags Flying - Fran Riley Feature Keep The Flags Flying - Fran Riley Feature Keep The Flags Flying - Fran Riley Feature Keep The Flags Flying - Fran Riley Feature Keep The Flags Flying - Fran Riley Feature Keep The Flags Flying - Fran Riley Feature Keep The Flags Flying - Fran Riley Feature