Man accused of threatening Illinois Gov. Rauner

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) — Illinois State Police say a Chicago man sent a threatening letter to Gov. Bruce Rauner. Now, Eric M. Pence, 24, is facing a felony charge for threatening a public official.

Police say Pence also sent threatening emails to a county sheriff. The state’s attorney approved a misdemeanor harassment charge for threatening the DuPage County Sheriff “using an electronic communication device.”

According to his inmate listing on the DuPage County Sheriff website, Pence is accused of sending an “obscene message” to Sheriff John E. Zaruba.

Pence was arrested Thursday. He was being held at the DuPage County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.