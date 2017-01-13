Man involved in 2016 dog fighting ring pleads guilty to drug charges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – A man who was arrested in the spring of 2016 for his ties to a dog fighting ring has plead guilty to drug charges.

Ryan Hickman is one of 17 people who were arrested following a year-long investigation into a dog fighting ring in Rock Island that was raided in April of 2016. Hickman was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Hickman pleaded guilty on Friday. He has been sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections followed by two years of probation.