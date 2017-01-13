Martin Luther King, Jr. Quad City area events

Here is a list of events in the Quad City area honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.:

Sat. Jan. 14 – Augustana College in Rock Island has a weekend of events starting on Saturday with a Community Youth Forum from 3-4:30 p.m. for high school and college students at Wallenberg Hall, 3520 7th Ave. Rock Island. It’s free and open to ages 14 and up. At 6 p.m., a keynote address will be delivered by the Rev. Reggie Williams at Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave. The event is titled “Solidarity: Use Your Voice” A Community Celebration and Musical Tribute. On Mon., Jan 16 at 3:30 p.m. a keynote address by Adrien Wing “The State of Race Relations” will be held at the Gerber Center, Gävle Room, 3435 9 1/2 Ave. It will be live-streamed to Olin Auditorium, the Brew, and Hanson 102. It is free and open to all. For more details, contact Samuel Payan or Michael Rogers at 309-794-8275

Sun. Jan 15 – The Consultation of Religious Communities is sponsoring the annual Martin Luther King Interfaith Service to be held Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. at the First Mennonite Church, 405 Myrtle Ave, Iowa City. Speaker: Stacey Walker, Linn County Board of Supervisors Title of Address: Remembering Dr. King’s Legacy to Chart A New Path Forward Our Responsibility to Address New Challenges on Race & Society Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the service. Free Parking is available on the site.

A free-will offering will be taken up to benefit the Inside Out program which assists recently released offenders to get back onto their feet.

The public is invited to come share in this interfaith service with representatives of the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faiths.

Mon. Jan. 16 – The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center in Rock Island will host its annual celebration starting at 10:30 a.m. at the center, located at 630 9th St., Rock Island. The event features keynote speaker Pastor Mark Anderson of Church of God in Davenport. In addition, the program will include a variety of performances and presentations in honor of Dr. King to include:· The Westbrook Singers and the “I Have A Dream Award” – awarded to a Rock Island citizen for community service.

Mon. Jan 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr Day of Service & Unity hosted by The Center, United Neighbors, PUNCH, QC Innerfaith. Join us at The Center,1411 Brady St., Davenport from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. for a community service project to assemble Street Team packets for the homeless and packets for kids at shelters. At 11 a.m., a Unity Service will be held with special speaker Bishop Horton of Gospel Mission Temple and guests Rabbi Henry Jay Karp of Temple Emanuel. At Noon, a free soup and salad luncheon will be served.

Mon. Jan. 16 – Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 West 12th Street, Davenport, will open its doors to host its first annual Free Community Dinner. Families and individuals are invited to join the members of Trinity at the banquet table in their Great Hall for a hot meal. Held from 5 -7 p.m. on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, the event offers a meal in thanksgiving for Trinity’s 175 years as part of the Quad City community. Buses will be available at the Humility of Mary shelter, Salvation Army and King’s Harvest to shuttle community members to and from the event. To learn more about the community meal and Trinity’s year-long anniversary events, please visit www.qctrinity.org.

Wed. Jan. 18 – The First Army on the Rock Island Arsenal will host an observance of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. , Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. at Heritage Hall.

The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III, pastor, Second Baptist Church, Rock Island, Illinois.

First Army Deputy Commanding General-Support Brig. Gen. Chris Gentry is the presiding official for the ceremony.