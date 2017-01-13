Muscatine to file for removal of mayor

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – Muscatine city council unanimously approved a motion to recommend the city attorney file for the removal of Mayor Diana Broderson. But residents say there are more questions than answers.

After the vote a handful of individuals took the podium to express frustration not only over tonight’s vote, but a year of what they call council misconduct.

“You took it upon yourself to do everything possible to ensure that the mayor was blackballed,” said resident Anne Burnback.

Comments like hers come after the Thursday night, Jan. 12, vote to instruct the city attorney to bring written charges for removal of Mayor Broderson.

Some residents personally called out councilmen by name, and reminded them the community voted the mayor into office.

“We the people voted,” said resident Judy Rivera. “We chose a different mayor than the council wanted. Now you folks need to accept our vote.”

Frustration was added by council still not telling the public exactly what the mayor has done to warrant removal.

“It looks like the examples they have given is like saying negative things about the city or city staff,” said Mayor Broderson when asked about what is being brought against her.

However during session resident Claire Martin asked council for clarification.

“Isn’t that what you read that she’s not there for her duties,” she asked.

“No I don’t believe that was in there,” Alderman Mike Rehwaldt responded.

There was then a disruption from those in chambers and no further calarification was provided by council.

But before the vote Rehwaldt read off two of the seven listed ways an elected public official can be removed from office : For willful misconduct or maladministration in office. For willful or habitual neglect or refusal to perform the duties of the office.

“It appears the mayor may have engaged in some of the foregoing conduct to the detriment of the city and in contravention of her established duties and as such written charges for removal should be filed to determine if the mayor should be removed from office,” Rehwaldt read.

Alderman and the city administrator declined to speak with TV6 about the proceedings after the council meeting ended.

And although the majority who spoke at tonight’s meeting are still anxious for answers, Andy Foster urged his neighbors to wait and see what happens before getting upset with councilmen.

“This is not a vote to oust the mayor tonight,” Foster said. “We don’t know, whatever was presented to the council that we’re not privy to yet, but we will be, if we’re patient. Then we can make our determination how we feel about it once we have all the information.”

Once the city attorney files charges a hearing will be scheduled to determine if the mayor has violated state or city code.