Sleet/freezing rain could make QCA roads dangerous

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Sleet and freezing rain are both possible in the Quad Cities Area this weekend as a winter storm watch goes into effect Sunday.

“We could see upwards of a quarter-inch of ice with this storm,” says KWQC weather anchor Theresa Bryant.

“Sleet and freezing rain could make area roads treacherous.”

The winter storm watch begins Sunday at 6 a.m. for southern parts of the QCA, including Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, and Washington Counties in Iowa and Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Mercer and Warren Counties in Illinois.

The watch for those areas ends 6 a.m. Monday.

A winter storm watch begins Sunday at noon for Cedar, Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Muscatine, and Scott Counties in Iowa and Henry and Rock Island Counties in Illinois.

The watch for those areas ends noon Monday.

The National Weather Service says both sleet and freezing rain can make roads especially hazardous “causing motorists to lose control of their automobiles with little to no warning” and that bridges and overpasses tend to become slick first.

The NWS also says freezing rain raises the possibility of power outages as because of the extra weight applied to tree branches and power lines.

