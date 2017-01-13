Tips for safe driving in winter weather

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – Our meteorologists are predicting some nasty weather coming up, and it never hurts to be prepared.

AAA has released a handy guide on how to prepare your vehicle for inclement weather and how to keep from ending up in a ditch once the weather hits.

For example, you might want to check out your car now and make sure the battery is charged, the headlights are clean are working, and your gas tank is full.

When you’re driving, remember to remain calm; it’s the best way to stay in control when you start to skid. If you do start skidding, steer your car in the direction you want the front of the vehicle to go and avoid slamming on the brakes.

For more information about managing a skid, readying your vehicle for bad weather, or making a winter driving kit, check out the PDF below.