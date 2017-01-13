Tips on de-icing vehicles

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – When a deep freeze hits there are some quick fixes you want to avoid when de-icing your car. According to one mechanic, an ice scraper and patience is man’s best friend.

“Be patient because you don’t want to try and force the issues, whether it be the wipers, doors, windows, any of those items,” said Chet Jones, manager at River City Tire’s in Davenport.

Jones said there are a couple preventative steps you can take ahead of icy weather.

“Some of the Rain-X products, or there’s another one out there I’m not sure the name of it, but that sometimes will help [ice] come off easier,” Jones said. “But you would have to get it on prior too [the storm].”

He said putting something over the windshield so your wipers don’t stick is another option.

“Maybe put some type of cloth or cardboard over it,” Jones said.

But if you head out to your car and find it iced over, Jones said do not rush the de-icing process.

“If you do get [them] stuck you want to try and chip around the blades if you can to try and get them to release before you turn the wipers on,” Jones said.

He also urges staying away from quick fixes.

“Hot water will typically freeze faster than cold water, so you don’t probably want to do that,” Jones said of dumping hot water on iced over windows.

Car doors can also freeze shut and cause issues for driver as well.

“We really want to be careful because handles can break really easily a lot of them are plastic anymore,” Jones said.

He suggests using a hair dryer to heat the door if possible, but has another option for those without long extension cords.

“Tapping lightly around [around the door] you might crack that a little, some of the frozen ice too it,” Jones said. “And that might free it up enough so you can lift it up.”

Once inside the car Jones said let it defrost before trying to open windows or use wipers.

Taking these steps can keep drivers from spending $150 to $400 in repairs.