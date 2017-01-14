Augustana students host discussion forum to honor MLK day

Rock Island, Il (KWQC) Student organizers held an open forum at augustana college to celebrate Martin Luther King’s legacy today. By discussing what they say are the biggest issues in our society. The goal was to involve high school students in a series of difficult conversations, helping them be informed and engaged in their community.They also gave the students examples of different avenues for seeking positive change. Students involved tell us they learned from today’s discussion, which pushed them to be a leader.

Augustana student leaders, Avery Pearl and Liandra Gomez Ramirez say by engaging with the youth in the community early about this issues, will create a better world.

“If it’s taught to you at a young age and you can understand at a young age, you’ll grow through life having a step forward because you understand the problems that this group faces, even though you aren’t necessarily in that group you can understand where they’re coming from,” said Gomez-Ramirez.

Augustana plans to pay tribute to martin luther king through the entire weekend. Including a screening of the movie ‘Selma.’

That will be open to the entire campus communi