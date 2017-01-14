One person dead after a car accident in Jo Daviess County

Jo Daviess County, Ill (KWQC)- A car crash that burst into flames killed one person Friday night.

Just before 8 p.m. on US Route 20 near West Longhollow Road, according to Sheriff’s Deputies.

They arrived on scene and found a vehicle engulfed in flames with the driver still inside.

Deputies broke through the driver’s side window and tried to put out the fire, but were unsuccessful, they found the driver dead inside the car.

Officials determined the car left the roadway, went down an embankment and hit several trees before catching on fire.

The name of the victim is not being released pending family notification, the accident is still under investigation.