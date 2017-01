DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) – Police in Durant say a Casey’s General Store had an armed robber this afternoon.

They say it happened around 3 p.m. Saturday Jan. 14. Police say the man in this picture displayed a firearm and took and undetermined amount of cash.

Police describe him as wearing a gray sweatshirt with yellow lettering, blue jeans and black work boots.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Durant Police at 563-785-6049, or Cedar County Crime Stoppers at 563-886-6618.