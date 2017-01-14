The Iowa State Patrol is asking you to stay off the road this weekend

STOCKTON, Iowa. (KWQC) — While public works crews in the area have been pre-treating roadways, the Iowa State Patrol is asking everyone to stay off the roads this weekend.

Icy conditions are predicted to hit the QCA Sunday and Monday. Trooper Jeff Huffman, with the Iowa State Patrol, said icy roads are dangerous and lead to car accidents and stranded motorists. “I would recommend that if you don’t need to go anywhere or if it’s not an emergency to just stay at home, that’s the safest bet,” said Huffman.

He said if you must be out traveling you should keep and eye on the weather radar and keep your car clear of ice. “Let it run before you leave, make sure the windows and mirrors are completely ice free and are clean where you can see,” said Huffman.

Another suggestion Huffman has for travelers is to reach out to family or friends and let someone know you are going to be traveling on icy roads. “Let somebody know where you are going and maybe the route of travel you will be on and the time parameters for your trip,” said Huffman.

In addition, Huffman suggests keeping a longer distance from other cars will make it easier to stop if needed. He said the most important thing is to pay attention to the road and be prepared for anything. “If you do need to go anywhere make sure you are prepared, with a charged cell phone, you want to have some food or water with you in the car or maybe a warm blanket or some clothing in case something were to happen and you might end up on the side of the road,” said Huffman.

Troopers on both sides of the river will be out this weekend monitoring the roadways and looking out for stranded drivers. Huffman says if you are stranded stay in your car and call for help.