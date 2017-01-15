Burlington residents brace for ice

Burlington, IA (KWQC) With the possibility of a dangerous winter mix, that could affect roads and power lines, coming through southern Iowa, Burlington residents are feeling the affects of the possible winter storm themselves. Shortly after 6PM Sunday night, drivers in Burlington and surrounding towns, already driving with caution. After speaking with residents they describe the area as a ghost town.

“Not a lot of traffic out there, the roads are fine, not to say it’s not going to change over the next 24 hours,” said resident Mark Renteria

Residents also tell TV6 they are hitting the grocery stores, and filling up their cars if the storm does hit them hard on Sunday night.