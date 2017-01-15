Iowa proposes to add second amendment in state constitution

MASON CITY, Iowa (KIMT) – The Second Amendment, although a part of federal law, is not in the Iowa Constitution. The Hawkeye state is one of just six in the country to not have it. But that could be changed soon due to a new proposed state constitutional amendment.

“The constitutional level, the federal level, the second amendment talks about the right to keep and bear arms,” History and Political Science Instructor Bennett Smith said. “What the language in this proposed amendment does is it expands upon that.”

The proposal says citizens can acquire, keep, possess, transport, carry, transfer and use arms. It also addresses licensing, registering and taxing.

“The debate might be in terms of how some of the language is used and whether it eliminates the possibility of the state, namely the legislature, to impose a permit requirement or other kinds of training and education requirements,” Smith said.

Opponents are concerned about a lack of permits and education this would bring up. For those who deal arms, reading through the language brings up some concerns.

“There’s a lot of ambiguities in there, it leaves us with enough rope to hang ourselves again,” Kemlin Hart, owner of Hart Brothers said. “Last time we did this was with our carry law, you know ‘shall issue’ that worked out just fine so I think Iowa legislators have the ability to make this work just fine again but it’s going to take some doing to get it there I think.”

A lot of the debate about this is dependent on how it’s interpreted. But Hart is hoping his right to bear arms is protected under state law soon.

“I think all the other amendments in the Constitution are dependent on the Second Amendment,” Hart said. “If we can’t fight for our right we don’t really have any rights.”

The proposal has to be passed by two general assemblies, meaning this year and next year’s legislature. Then it has to be passed by a majority of voters in the state of Iowa.