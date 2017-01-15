NFL player David Johnson announces the birth of his new baby

(KWQC) – David Johnson, an NFL player originally from Clinton, Iowa, announced some exciting news on Saturday.

The running back for the Arizona Cardinals and his wife welcomed their new son into the world on January 14, 2017. Johnson wrote on Facebook that little David Jerome Johnson Jr. was born at 11:29 am, weighing 5.8 lbs and 19.25 inches.

Johnson also posted a message praising his wife, Meghan Johnson, saying, “I know she will be THE BEST mother/wife in the whole world!”

Too sweet! Congratulations to the Johnson family!