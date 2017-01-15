Quad City airport sees some cancellations

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The Quad City International Airport is already seeing some cancelled flights, both in arrivals and departures.

Meteorologists are predicting a nasty ice storm to sweep across the area Sunday night into Monday, and more cancellations are likely.

If you have a flight scheduled to arrive or depart sometime in the next 24 hours, you can check the status of the flight on the Quad City International Airport’s website.

