Quad City airport sees some cancellations

By Published:
quad city international airport

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The Quad City International Airport is already seeing some cancelled flights, both in arrivals and departures.

Meteorologists are predicting a nasty ice storm to sweep across the area Sunday night into Monday, and more cancellations are likely.

If you have a flight scheduled to arrive or depart sometime in the next 24 hours, you can check the status of the flight on the Quad City International Airport’s website.

Click here for the latest information about the storm from our weather team.

