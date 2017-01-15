Slick roads may impact your travels tomorrow

QUAD CITIES, Iowa. (KWQC) — With an ice storm predicted to hit the Quad Cities overnight crews across the area have spent time pre-treating roadways to prepare for slick streets.

Brian Schmidt, Bettendorf Public Works manager said crews have spend the past week coating the streets in brine, with the hopes of preventing accidents after the ice storm. Schmidt said his crew will be on call Sunday night waiting for the ice storm to start.

“Once we get the call from the police they will head out and their job will be to spread out salt and work on ice removal,” said Schmidt.

The public works crew plans to work until the roads are clear no matter how long that takes.

Despite the efforts that public works crews in various cities have been doing, State Troopers say the best way to prevent an accident during an ice storm is to stay home. Trooper Justin Huffman, with the Iowa State Patrol said the roadways should only be used for emergency travel.

Huffman said the icy conditions make it harder for cars to stop and will cause more accidents. He said until the storm is done, and streets are ice-free he suggests you stay off the roads.