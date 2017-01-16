Accidents reported across QCA

QUAD CITIES AREA (KWQC) — Slick roads were reported all over the KWQC viewing area Monday morning, January 16, 2017. Emergency crews were busy responding to a variety of calls including car accidents and people falling on the ice.

This accident happened in the westbound lane of Interstate 88 between Joslin, Ill and Interstate 80. Two vehicles were involved in the accident. There were no serious injuries involved in this accident.

Another accident happened at 195th and Forest Grove Road in Scott County, Iowa. Viewer Marcie Whitcanack Faulkner tells us the accident involved five vehicles. She says the road was so slick that the tow truck had a problems clearing the scene. There is no word if there were any serious injuries.

