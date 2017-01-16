Art Above Sixty Six, Thirty Three

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — It’s remote. Far away from the Quad Cities. However, you can get an up close look at the Polar Regions through an exhibit at Augustana College.

Sixty six degrees and thirty three minutes is the latitude of both the Arctic and Antarctic Circles.

The exhibit mixes music and art to provide some insight into the people, places, and animals in that region of the world.

Augustana’s Doctor William Hammer has been to Antarctica eight times. He unearthed dinosaur remains during an expedition in 1991. Dinosaurs roamed that region during prehistoric times.

There are sketches and rock rubbings by Oona Stern. She visited the Polar Regions in 2009. She says global warming is happening there and literally changing the landscape.

Field recordings mixed with visuals are also included in this exhibit.

Photos of whales, sled dogs, and the utter ferocity of the weather make this part of the world beautiful and somewhat mysterious.

The exhibit runs through February 10th and is in collaboration with Augustana’s Center for Polar Studies.

