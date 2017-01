BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — City officials have canceled all solid waste services due to severe icy road conditions, including garbage, recycling and bulky waste collection on Monday, January 16, 2017.

Beginning on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, all solid waste collection days will be moved one day later in the week, with Friday’s collection on Saturday,

For more information, please contact the city’s website at http://www.bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4088..