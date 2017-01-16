Celebrating Dr. King at The Center

By Published:
MLK celebration at The Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Monday, January 16, 2016, is a day of celebration, remembrance, and service.

Local community leaders gathered at The Center for a service to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s fight for equality for all people. Reverand Ralph Kelly from First Baptist Church says Dr. King’s teachings were about life, “We are celebrating justice. We are celebrating liberty and we are celebrating life. One thing that Martin Luther King represented was life and justice. And equality among everyone, throughout the nation.”

Before the service, there was a service project. Those gathered made survival kits for the homeless.

