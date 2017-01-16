Chicago Cubs announce Davenport trophy tour stop

By Published: Updated:
Chicago Cubs’ Jon Lester holds the Commissioners Trophy as he celebrates with teammates during a celebration honoring the World Series champions at Grant Park in Chicago, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
Chicago Cubs’ Jon Lester holds the Commissioners Trophy as he celebrates with teammates during a celebration honoring the World Series champions at Grant Park in Chicago, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

 

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- The Chicago Cubs won their first world series in 108 years and now they’re bringing the trophy across the area, including a Davenport stop.

The World Series Trophy will be at the River Music Experience from Noon until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30th.

The address for the River Music Experience is 129 Main Street, Davenport.

Hundreds have attended previous trophy stops, so if you plan to go, get there early.

It will also be at the University of Iowa Student Union Building (located at 125 N. Madison St. in Iowa City) from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m on January 30th.

More info http://chicago.cubs.mlb.com/chc/fan_forum/trophy-tour/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s