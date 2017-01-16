Chicago Cubs announce Davenport trophy tour stop

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- The Chicago Cubs won their first world series in 108 years and now they’re bringing the trophy across the area, including a Davenport stop.

The World Series Trophy will be at the River Music Experience from Noon until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30th.

The address for the River Music Experience is 129 Main Street, Davenport.

Hundreds have attended previous trophy stops, so if you plan to go, get there early.

It will also be at the University of Iowa Student Union Building (located at 125 N. Madison St. in Iowa City) from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m on January 30th.

More info http://chicago.cubs.mlb.com/chc/fan_forum/trophy-tour/