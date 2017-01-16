Community Foundation of the Great River Bend accepting scholarship applications

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) — College can be expensive. Any financial aid students receive can help. The Community Foundation of the Great River Bend is there to help. They are accepting applications for their 2017 scholarship program, including 32 different scholarships. Some of them offer more than one award.

Among those are scholarships geared specifically for students planning to study in skilled trades, including automotive, health sciences and technology. Additionally, two new scholarships have been added this year—the Bryant-Holmes Scholarship for Mercer County High School and the Gustav A. and Gerda H.C. Anderson Scholarship.

For more information on the CFGRB scholarships, visit http://www.cfgrb.org/student-scholarships.html. Applications are now being accepted through February 15, 2017. Students are encouraged to submit their materials for consideration early.