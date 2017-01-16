Icy conditions cancel Davenport garbage collection, delay busses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Due to slick road conditions, city leaders have canceled Monday’s solid waste collection. As a result, they say all solid waste collection will be one day late this week. In addition, CitiBus may experience delays Monday morning due to slick conditions.

According to officials , crews began their response to the freezing rain/rain event around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2017 and planned to continue salting posted snow routes until this system turns to all rain around 9 or 10 a.m. Monday morning, January 16, 2017.

Officials warn residents of slick conditions and say to avoid travel if possible during the morning hours.