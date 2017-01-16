Davenport pharmacy robbed, suspect caught

By Published:
Chad Fairchild
Chad Fairchild

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — One man was arrested and charged in connection to a robbery early Monday morning, January 16, 2017. Police were called to Walgreens at Kimberly and Eastern Avenue, just before 5 a.m. in reference to a robbery at the pharmacy.

Police say a man jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded pain killers. The employee placed the pills into a plastic store bag. The suspect took the bag and left the store.

Responding officers spotted a man fitting the description of the suspect on the bike trail near Eastern Avenue and apprehended him. Police say they found 940 pills of the stolen hydromorphone and clothing worn during the incident in his possession.

Chad Fairchild, 23, was arrested and charged with theft 1st degree, burglary 2nd degree, and prohibited acts.

