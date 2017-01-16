Farmers cautiously optimistic on ag industry outlook as new administration moves in

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – At the 2017 Quad Cities Farm Show in Rock Island farmers and others in the industry reflect on the slump in commodity prices and the impact on equipment sales. The transition to a new administration is another big topic of conversation.

There’s uncertainty in part stemming from new leadership in Washington moving in. Farmers say, however, it could have been the case no matter which way the November election went.

“Both parties were, at least the way they talked, weren’t as favorable on exports as a lot of us farmers would like them to be,” said Bob Bowman, who farms near DeWitt.

How exports are treated will be critical. It’s a driving force for much of what Midwest farmers produce and the income brought in.

“Our biggest export of corn goes to mexico. the biggest user of soybeans is china. the two countries we seem to be bickering the most with with our new administration is Mexico and China,” said Dick Sherman, Farm Show manager.

There’s also concern over a delay in choosing a new Secretary of Agriculture. Tom Vilsack, who led the USDA for eight years, left the department last week without someone to pass the baton to.

“They’re vetting that process I think pretty good right now so we’ll have to see. A lot of names have been thrown around in the hat but until somebody gets the tap on the shoulder I think we’ll just anxiously wait,” said Jeff Kirwan, Director of Illinois Farm Bureau District 3.

Whomever takes over the role will do so at a delicate economic time for the farming industry. Low commodity prices have led farmers to be more conservative when it comes to large equipment purchases. Many are instead looking toward new technologies that can improve the bottom line.

“My prediction is: I think we’re down here and we’re coming up. It’s going to be in the upward trends,” said Rodney Bratthauer, Kunau Implements.

It’s guarded optimism farmers say they’ll hold onto no matter what happens in the coming weeks, months, or years.

“We’re into it for the long haul. But you have to be able to survive the short-term to be able to persevere and be there for the long haul,” added Bowman.