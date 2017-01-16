Ice and rain freeze and flood Davenport streets

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- Joe Lindsay has lived on the corner of Pineacre Avenue and Locust Street for over 30 years and a few times each year, Pineacre floods just past his house.

“With the rain today, it’s getting bad,” Lindsay said about the road that had been flooded since around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

“I’ve seen cars drive through it,” he added. “I’d say it’s maybe close to 18 inches out there,”

He says leaves usually block the grates on each side of the road. Still, drivers were cruising through it Monday afternoon.

Across the Quad Cities, brine mixed with recent rainfall has local mechanics urging drivers to wash their cars.

Otherwise, the brine and water mixture could lead to rust in hard to get places of a vehicle.

“The problem with brine is that it is a water and salt product,” said Dan Elias, Manager at QC Auto Repair Service. “The problem is on cars it will get into little crevasses.”