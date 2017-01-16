Iowa DOT plow slides off icy highway

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) – You know the roads are bad when this happens.

An Iowa DOT plow that was treating icy roads Monday morning slid off Highway 52/18 southeast of Postville.

Hours earlier, the DOT had warned motorists to stay off the roads here in the northeastern part of the state.

Of course, that did not apply to Iowa plow drivers.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jon Stickney tweeted out two photos around 8 a.m. that underscored the danger, showing a massive tow truck rescuing a DOT plow whose driver was unable to keep it between the lines.

“Ice can take out the best,” Stickney tweeted. “Stay home if you can.”

“Ice doesn’t care who you are or how big your vehicle is,” the Iowa DOT added in a Facebook post.

No one was injured in the accident.

Hwy 18/52 285mm. Even the ice can take out the best. Stay home if you can. pic.twitter.com/RySneOTMki — Trooper Jon Stickney (@TrooperStickney) January 16, 2017