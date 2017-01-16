Iowa DOT plow slides off icy highway

By Published: Updated:
(courtesy Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jon Stickney)
(courtesy Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jon Stickney)

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) – You know the roads are bad when this happens.

An Iowa DOT plow that was treating icy roads Monday morning slid off Highway 52/18 southeast of Postville.

Hours earlier, the DOT had warned motorists to stay off the roads here in the northeastern part of the state.

Of course, that did not apply to Iowa plow drivers.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jon Stickney tweeted out two photos around 8 a.m. that underscored the danger, showing a massive tow truck rescuing a DOT plow whose driver was unable to keep it between the lines.

(courtesy Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jon Stickney)
(courtesy Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jon Stickney)

“Ice can take out the best,” Stickney tweeted.  “Stay home if you can.”

“Ice doesn’t care who you are or how big your vehicle is,” the Iowa DOT added in a Facebook post.

No one was injured in the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s