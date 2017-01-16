Keeping MLK’s dream alive in the Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – More than 100 people celebrated Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and the values he fought for Monday at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center.

Lynda Sargent, of Rock Island is keeping Dr. King’s memory alive through her service and heart for others.

She says growing up, she saw many negative changes in the west end of her city. In less than ten years, she now says what started as a dream, has grown into a positive change she hopes will keep on growing.

“I began just meeting with people in my home and then gradually over time god just ordered my footsteps,” Sargent said.

She says that was seven years ago when she opened Heart of Hope Ministries in Rock island, in hopes of helping others.

”God gave me a passion and a dream years ago to see restoration of that and to see this community to again have hope and to again have newness in things that represented pride and families,” Sargent said.

Since, Sargent says the all-volunteer organization has taken on many projects, including adopting Denkmann Park in 2013. She says they raised $5,000, which bought new tables and benches among many other things for the park.

“I get excited to see those things beginning to come back into this neighborhood that’s long been neglected,” Sargent said.

In addition to beautifying the community, Sargent says Heart of Hope also provides those in need with clothes and food and helps mentor youth in the community.

“Just being able to come along side people personally and willing to invest your time and your heart in that person,” Sargent said.

Jerry Jones, the Executive Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, says Sargent’s service shows what Dr. King stood for.

“People like that are treasures and we need to treasure them so we can grow them,” Jones said.

He says this is why Sargent is the 2017 recipient of the “I Have a Dream” Award.

“For that to be recognized, total surprise and a total honor,” Sargent said.

Sargent says this is only the beginning.

“There’s so much more to be done,” Sargent said. “Sometimes it feels like a drop in the bucket, but we’re just grateful for what we can do.”

Sargent says Heart of Hope is in need of volunteers. Anyone interested can find more information on Heart of Hope’s Website.

Heart of Hope is holding a Trivia Night on Saturday, March 18 at the Holiday Inn in Rock Island. Money raised will go towards the organization and its projects. Doors open at 5 p.m. Trivia night begins at 6 p.m.