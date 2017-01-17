JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — Barbara and Larry Koranda are a team. Husband and wife. Working from their Jackson County home, the two excel in stained glass design.

Cutting. Grinding. Foiling are a few of the procedures. Currently, they are working on a window which will be installed at East Iron Hill Church.

The window has two hundred sixty pieces of glass. There are a variety of colors. The scene depicts Calvary’s Cross and should be in place in time for Easter.

The couple will spend about eighty five hours working on the piece. Both took classes through Kirkwood Community College and also teach the art of stained glass design.

Glowing examples of creativity with glass. Truly, a team effort!

A Team Effort – Fran Riley Feature View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature A Team Effort - Fran Riley Feature