ACLU: Marion law on sidewalk picketing in unconstitutional

Associated Press Published:
Photo Credit: Greg Heartsfield
Photo Credit: Greg Heartsfield

MARION, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa civil rights group is warning as eastern Iowa city to stop enforcing a local ordinance that requires a permit for anyone to hold a political sign on a sidewalk.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says it sent a letter Tuesday to Marion leaders demanding an end to enforcement of the ordinance after receiving a complaint from Rick Stewart. The ACLU says Stewart was holding a sign in September supporting presidential candidate Gary Johnson while standing in a public median. Stewart says a police officer told him city law required him to have a permit to hold a “political demonstration.”

The ACLU says the First Amendment protects the rights of picketers on public sidewalks.

Phone messages left Tuesday for the city manager and police chief were not immediately returned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s