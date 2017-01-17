ACLU: Marion law on sidewalk picketing in unconstitutional

MARION, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa civil rights group is warning as eastern Iowa city to stop enforcing a local ordinance that requires a permit for anyone to hold a political sign on a sidewalk.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says it sent a letter Tuesday to Marion leaders demanding an end to enforcement of the ordinance after receiving a complaint from Rick Stewart. The ACLU says Stewart was holding a sign in September supporting presidential candidate Gary Johnson while standing in a public median. Stewart says a police officer told him city law required him to have a permit to hold a “political demonstration.”

The ACLU says the First Amendment protects the rights of picketers on public sidewalks.

Phone messages left Tuesday for the city manager and police chief were not immediately returned.